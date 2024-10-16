Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Supreme Court asks Delhi L-G to file personal affidavit on tree felling in Delhi Ridge area by October 22

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a contempt case against the DDA and others over the alleged felling of trees in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 12:25 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTree fellingaffidavit

Follow us on :

Follow Us