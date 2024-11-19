Home
Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to former IAS officer Pradip N Sharma in land allotment case

The relief granted to Sharma will not have much impact as he has been in custody for over four years in connection with multiple cases registered against him.
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 16:35 IST

