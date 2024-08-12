Suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar granted interim protection from arrest by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to Delhi Police and UPSC regarding the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar. The HC instructed the investigative agency not to arrest her while the matter is under consideration, noting that immediate arrest is not deemed necessary, as per news agency ANI.
Khedkar had sought anticipatory bail from the Delhi High Court. The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice Subramanium Prasad.
More to follow...
