Teams formed to enforce dust control measures, smog guns to be deployed: Delhi CM Atishi

The Delhi government convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday, led by the chief minister Atishi, to review the implementation of the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 10:04 IST
