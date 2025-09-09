<p>New Delhi: A person accidentally drove a Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of the showroom in east Delhi's Preet Vihar right after purchasing it, police on Tuesday said. No one was hurt in the incident.</p>.<p>The owner of the car accidentally pressed the accelerator, while conducting a pooja after buying the vehicle Monday evening, an officer said.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>"The owner accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to break through the glass wall of the showroom and fall to the ground. A motorcycle was also damaged," the officer said.</p><p>A video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing an overturned Thar on the ground and the shattered glass of the first flood showroom behind.</p>