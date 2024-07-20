Tomato prices soar to Rs 100 per kg in Delhi markets as rains hit supplies

On Saturday, Mother Dairy is selling sponge gourd (tori) at Rs 59 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs 49 per kg, french beans Rs 89 per kg, lady finger (bhindi) Rs 49 per kg, tinda (round gourd) Rs 119 per kg, green capsicum Rs 119 per kg, Brinjal (small) at Rs 49 per kg, brinjal (big) at Rs 59 per kg, pointed gourd (parval) Rs 49 per kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at Rs 39 per kg and arvi (taro root) Rs 69 per kg.