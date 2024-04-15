Top Tihar jail official says 'inmates can't sign docs political in nature' amid row over Arvind Kejriwal issuing orders

New Delhi: With AAP maintaining Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running his government from Tihar jail, top prisons official Sanjay Baniwal Monday said an inmate can only sign two kinds of documents while in judicial custody and they should not be political in nature.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here, Director General (Prisons) Baniwal also said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to the inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic right.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in the jail and alleged he was not even getting the amenities a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar.