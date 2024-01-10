JOIN US
Home

Traffic hit in central Delhi due to R-Day parade rehearsal

The traffic police took to X to inform people about it and asked them to avoid the Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavya Path crossing, Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing and Man Singh Road-Kartavya Path crossing.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 06:18 IST

New Delhi: Traffic was affected in central Delhi near India Gate on Wednesday in view of the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, police said.

The traffic police took to X to inform people about it and asked them to avoid the Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavya Path crossing, Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing and Man Singh Road-Kartavya Path crossing.

"Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024," it wrote on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, traffic was also hit on Ring Road in the carriageway from Moti Bagh towards Safdarjung due to the breakdown of a hydraulic crane on the Rajnagar flyover.

(Published 10 January 2024, 06:18 IST)
