Traffic hit in central Delhi due to R-Day parade rehearsal

New Delhi: Traffic was affected in central Delhi near India Gate on Wednesday in view of the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, police said.
The traffic police took to X to inform people about it and asked them to avoid the Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavya Path crossing, Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing and Man Singh Road-Kartavya Path crossing.
"Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024," it wrote on the microblogging platform.
Meanwhile, traffic was also hit on Ring Road in the carriageway from Moti Bagh towards Safdarjung due to the breakdown of a hydraulic crane on the Rajnagar flyover.