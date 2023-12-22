Trouble brews in new WFI; Secretary Lochab accuses president Sanjay Singh of not following rules

Lochab wrote, 'In this regard, no regular meeting of the Executive Committee of WFI as per its Constitution has been conducted after the elections for newly elected Executive Council held on 21-12-2023.' 'In view of the above, it is felt that the grievances of state federations are genuine and may be considered and the U20 and U15 National Wrestling Championships 2023 scheduled at Nandini Nagar, Gonda from December 28-30 may be postponed.' A copy of the letter has also been marked to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).