Two injured as DTC bus rams into another in southwest Delhi

New Delhi: Two people were injured as a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit another stationary bus in southwest Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police said information was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding a collision between two DTC buses at Nauroji Nagar bus stand on Outer Ring Road.

A team was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were taken to a hospital, they added.