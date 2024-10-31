Two men stabbed to death in Delhi, four minors held

<p>New Delhi: Two men returning home after finishing work in a factory were stabbed to death following a dispute with four juveniles in Narela Industrial area on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>Police said the four minors aged between 13 and 16 have been detained and interrogated, they said.</p>.<p>Family members of the victims -- both residents of JJ Colony in Bawana -- suspect that the duo were stabbed in a bid to rob them as they were returning home with salary and Diwali bonus.</p>.Duo arrested for stabbing bar patrons in Bengaluru .<p>Police said they were probing the case from all angles, including a possibility of road rage.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said a call was received regarding two persons lying in a pool of blood near G-Block in Bawana.</p>.<p>A police team reached the spot and found Irshad and Faizan lying with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.</p>