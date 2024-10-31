Home
delhi

Two men stabbed to death in Delhi, four minors held

Police said the four minors aged between 13 and 16 have been detained and interrogated, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 02:38 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 02:38 IST
