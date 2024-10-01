Home
Vasant Kunj deaths: Investigation points to financial distress, only Rs 208 left in bank account

Police have suspected it be a case of suicide pact but has not ruled out the possibility of Sharma poisoning his daughters before committing suicide, sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:54 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:54 IST
India NewsDelhiSuicide

