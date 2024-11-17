Vikash Yadav, indicted in US for plot to kill Khalistani separatist Pannun, claims 'threat to life' to Delhi court

<p>A Delhi court has granted Vikash Yadav, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pannun-assassination-attempt-us-charges-former-indian-intelligence-official-3237572">indicted</a> by the US in Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's “murder-for-hire” case, exemption from attending a scheduled hearing after he cited threats to his life. The court, on Saturday, directed Yadav to appear in person on February 3, 2025.</p><p>The exemption request comes amidst serious allegations against Yadav, including charges brought by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) for alleged involvement in a plot targeting Pannun. The DoJ had earlier accused Yadav of murder-for-hire and money laundering, labelling him as a “co-conspirator” in November 2023.</p>.<h3>Arrest and previous allegations</h3><p>On December 18, 2023, Yadav was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ex-raw-officer-vikash-yadav-charged-by-us-in-pannun-murder-plot-was-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-extortion-case-report-3239665">arrested</a> by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with an unrelated kidnapping and extortion case. <em>The Indian Express</em> <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/india/alleged-plot-to-kill-pannun-indicted-in-us-vikash-yadav-to-delhi-court-threat-to-life-my-details-out-cant-appear-9673442/" rel="nofollow">reported</a> that he was detained alongside his associate Abdullah Khan and was subsequently charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 364A (abduction), among others. Yadav was later granted bail in April 2024 after spending four months in Tihar Jail.</p><p>The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) subsequently added Yadav to its wanted list in October 2024. Documents from the DoJ alleged that Yadav had ties to the Cabinet Secretariat of India, a claim the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed, asserting that Yadav was “no longer an employee of the government of India,” according to <em>The Indian Express</em>.</p>.'Nobody can harm Ram temple in Ayodhya': VHP slams Khalistani terrorist Pannun for issuing threats.<h3>Exemption request</h3><p>In a two-page application submitted through his advocate, R K Handoo, Yadav argued that public dissemination of his photographs, house address, and other details posed a significant risk to his safety. Handoo cited media reports, including visuals identifying Yadav, as evidence supporting the claim. Yadav expressed concerns that appearing via video conferencing could also jeopardize his security by revealing his location.</p><p>The court approved the exemption request, acknowledging the alleged threats to Yadav’s life, but instructed him to ensure his presence at the next hearing. Confirming the development, advocate Handoo told <em>The Indian Express</em>, “The court granted the exemption due to a legitimate security threat.”</p>.<h3>Bail and legal conditions</h3><p>Yadav was granted bail earlier this year on the grounds that the investigation was complete, and his custodial detention was no longer necessary. In its bail order, the court noted that Yadav was not a flight risk, nor were there any allegations of witness intimidation. Bail was granted on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety. Additional conditions included providing an active phone number to the authorities, surrendering his passport, and refraining from international travel without court permission.</p><p>The state opposed the bail application, highlighting the gravity of the allegations and concerns of evidence tampering. However, the court ruled that no further custodial interrogation was required.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: This article has been written by generative AI and has been reviewed and edited by the DH Web Desk.</em></p>