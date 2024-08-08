Vinesh Phogat issue sees raised voices in Rajya Sabha; Dhankhar leaves House briefly after war of words with Opposition

Tension between the Chair and the Opposition has been brewing for some time and last Monday, over a dozen Opposition parties, including BSP, wrote to Dhankhar protesting against not choosing the Ministry of Home Affairs for discussion, calling his decision “completely unilateral and unprecedented”.

The high drama started as soon as the House assembled for the morning session as Dhankhar went ahead with Zero Hour. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to “raise an important issue...not an issue of a particular individual” but was not allowed, leading to protests from the I.N.D.I.A MPs.

With Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien protesting, Dhankhar said he (O'Brien) was “shouting at the Chair” and his conduct was the “ugliest in the House”. As the Opposition walked out, Dhankhar said, “they (Opposition) think they are all wise. They think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding. The entire nation is in pain because of our girl.”

He said the Opposition was challenging the Chair through certain words uttered, letters written and through newspaper articles while announcing that he is leaving the chair for some time to introspect. Dhankhar returned to the chair an hour later at 12:38 PM, saying he would be holding a meeting at 1:30 PM on the “spectacle which I found was unprecedented”.