Was pushed into corner, had to fight entire nation: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Recalling the legal battle, Narayanan said, "Of course, it took a long time and most interestingly, if you look at that case, my problem was over in four years. I got what I wanted. But the remaining 20 years, I was fighting to identify those who created this problem and then put them in the proper place. Because it was otherwise not possible to sleep. That's why I said, 'Go and tackle your problems with determination'," he added.