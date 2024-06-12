Water shortage: Teams to inspect major pipelines in Delhi to ensure no leakage

"Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that these teams shall monitor and inspect main water distribution network from water sources to our water treatment plants and from Water Treatment Plants to primary underground reservoirs," Atishi said.

"These teams shall inspect the major pipelines to ensure there is no leakage in any pipeline and if, there is any leakage, it must be repaired within 12 hours. At this time of water shortage, not a single drop of water can be wasted," she said in her communication dated June 11.

A daily report of all the inspections made by Quick Response Teams will be submitted to her office by 5 pm every day, the minister said.