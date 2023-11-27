JOIN US
india delhi

Water supply to be affected on Nov 29-30: Delhi Jal Board

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to requirement, and water tankers will be available on request, the board said in a post on X.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 09:53 IST

New Delhi: Water supply in several areas, including Rohini, will be affected from Wednesday to Thursday due to a shutdown for interconnection of the water main at the Keshopur drain and the Peeragarhi Chowk, the Delhi Jal Board said.

"Due to shutdown for interconnection at Keshopur drain and Peeragarhi Chowk (Rohtak Road) from 10 am to 10 pm on November 29, the water supply in several colonies/areas will not be available/will be available at low pressure from the evening of November 29 to morning November 30," the DJB said.

The “affected areas are - Rohini Sector- 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23 and 25, Madhuban chowk, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Major Bhupender Singh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Krishna Park, Janakpuri and their adjoining areas”, it said.

(Published 27 November 2023, 09:53 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi Jal Board

