<p>Bengaluru: Residents and activists of Kogilu Layout have urged the Karnataka government to provide housing to all 188 families evicted from the area, irrespective of caste, creed, region, or language.</p>.<p>Referring to Articles 19(1)(d) and 19(1)(e) of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to move freely and reside anywhere in the country, and Article 21, which ensures the right to live with dignity, the residents said the demolition violated their fundamental rights. The Kogilu Layout Slum Residents' Struggle Committee stated that demands by opposition parties to limit rehabilitation only to Kannada-speaking people amount to a direct violation of Article 19(1)(e). The displaced families, the committee said, must be viewed as poor citizens in need of rehabilitation, not through the lens of language, region, caste, or religion.</p>.<p>Highlighting delays in providing alternative housing, the families demanded temporary shelters at the same site and immediate supply of basic groceries. The statement noted that elderly people, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants are facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to evictions without rehabilitation.</p>.<p>The committee also demanded an end to eviction drives against poor families on government land and called for a 'zero eviction policy', along with inclusive housing under the 'housing for all' scheme, including special provisions for migrant workers.</p>