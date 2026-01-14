Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hate Speech Bill: ‘Ready to clarify to Guv,’ says Home Minister G Parameshwara

“We’ve already informed the Governor. We’ve provided all kinds of explanations. If he seeks more clarification, then we will give it to him,” the HM told reporters.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 22:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 22:13 IST
Karnataka NewsG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us