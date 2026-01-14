<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the government was ready to provide further clarification to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on the Hate Speech Bill, which is awaiting Lok Bhavan’s clearance.</p>.<p>“We’ve already informed the Governor. We’ve provided all kinds of explanations. If he seeks more clarification, then we will give it to him,” the HM told reporters.</p>.Landowner locks school over encroachment claim in Karnataka's Byadgi.<p>“The Bill is against those who create confusion in society by making unwanted statements. Plus, there are ramifications of such statements. It impacts society. Hence, we brought the Bill after discussing it extensively,” Parameshwara said.</p>