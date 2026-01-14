Menu
Karnataka govt halts plan for medical colleges under PPP model

At a recent event in Vijayapura, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government was applying the brakes on its plans to set up medical colleges under the PPP model.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 22:06 IST
