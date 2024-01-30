Wax figure of Yoga guru Ramdev unveiled in Delhi

New Delhi: A life-size wax figure of yoga guru Ramdev was unveiled in Delhi on Tuesday by Madame Tussauds New York.

The event took place in the presence of Ramdev, who also performed some asanas on the occasion.

The wax sculpture will be "available for fans to meet and interact with, at Madame Tussauds New York", Merlin Entertainments said in a statement.

"The unveiling of his wax figure serves as both a gift to his audience and a tribute to the yogi who continues to inspire millions, reflecting the unwavering faith of his followers in the present and projecting into the future," it said.