Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Woman raped, dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

The woman, a resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 08:09 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeCrimes against women

Follow us on :

Follow Us