Woman raped, dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

<p>New Delhi: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3:30 am on Friday.</p>.<p>A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said.</p>.<p>Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.</p>.<p>The woman, a resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>"The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi's Katwaria Sarai," the officer said.</p>.<p>She was later asked to leave in August due to a dispute and stayed on the streets for several days, he said.</p>.<p>The officer further said that she is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi's Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house.</p>.<p>However, no complaint was filed. She also stayed a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, he said.</p>.<p>"She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. Her parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation," the officer said.</p>.<p>Efforts are underway to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footages and other technical surveillance, the police said. </p>