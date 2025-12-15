<p>Dense fog in Delhi-National Capital Region on Monday reduced visibility, impacting operations of many flights. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> announced cancellation of of 40 flights to and from Delhi on Monday. IndiaGo, meanwhile, said some flights may be delayed. </p><p>Attributing the decision to poor visibility due to dense fog, Air India in a statement on X said, "We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and our ground teams across airports are working round the clock to assist and support you."</p>. <p>The Air India flights cancelled so far are: </p><ul><li><p>AI2767 / 2768 </p></li><li><p>AI1787 / 1872 </p></li><li><p>AI1721 / 1837 </p></li><li><p>AI1701 / 1806 </p></li><li><p>AI1725 / 1860 </p></li><li><p>AI1745 / 1890 </p></li><li><p>AI1797 / 1838 </p></li><li><p>AI1703 / 1884 </p></li><li><p>AI2653 / 2808 </p></li><li><p>AI2469 / 2470 </p></li><li><p>AI866 </p></li><li><p>AI1737 / 1820 </p></li><li><p>AI1719 / 1844 </p></li><li><p>AI1785 / 1851 </p></li><li><p>AI2495 / 2496 </p></li><li><p>AI1715 / 1816 </p></li><li><p>AI3313 / 3314 </p></li><li><p>AI881 / 882 </p></li><li><p>AI2465 / 2880</p></li></ul><p>The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a travel advisory, urging flyers to check the flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as dense fog in northern India affected visibility and impacted flight operations.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited said flight operations are "still impacted due to dense fog". "We encourage passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates on flight information. Our on-ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across terminals."</p><p>Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, it said.</p>.<p><strong>Some flights may be delayed: IndiGo</strong></p><p>In its advisory, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo </a>said, "Delhi is seeing its first hint of winter fog this morning, and visibility around the airport is currently reduced. As operations adjust to the changing weather, some flights may take a little longer to depart. We understand plans, schedules and connections matter and we assure you that our teams remain available to support you throughout your journey."</p><p>The airline said road traffic may also be slower due to the fog and advised passengers to allow additional time while planning their journey to the airport. </p><p>"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront," the airline said. </p>.<p>The Ministry of Civil Aviation advised passengers to have extra travel time. "Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the advisory stated.</p>.<p><strong>Thick blanket of smog</strong></p><p>Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of 'severe' category.</p><p>The air quality was 'severe' at 38 stations while it was 'very poor' at two stations. Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 498, recorded the worst air quality amongst all 40 stations.</p><p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.</p><p>The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday and marked the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.</p><p>The air quality monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded the maximum possible AQI value of 500 during the day, beyond which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not register data.</p><p>Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'severe'. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air is likely to remain in the 'very poor' band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.</p><p>The current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.</p><p>According to the IMD, the maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.<br></p>