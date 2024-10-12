Home
'Deplorable pattern of descretation': India slams attack on Durga Puja pandal, theft of crown from Kali temple in Bangladesh

The press release said, 'We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events.'
PTI
12 October 2024

12 October 2024
