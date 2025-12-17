<p>Sometimes, on languid afternoons, my thoughts start their own little train ride, not bound by timetables, but by memories. One such memory always arrives punctually: the train from Ambala to Jalandhar, winding its way through the golden heart of North India.</p>.<p>Back then, travel wasn’t about getting somewhere. It was about the in-betweens — saffron fields sunning themselves lazily, tractors kicking up earthy dreams, and farmers mid-choreographing in their harvest ballet. Temples and gurudwaras dotted the horizon like spiritual punctuation marks in Punjab’s scenic sentence.</p>.<p>We, kids, would launch a full-blown cold war for the window seat before the train even chugged in. I remember squinting at station signs like Phillaur and Goraya, the names smudging past before we could spell them — but some etched themselves on our hearts like <span class="italic">henna</span> on palms.</p>.<p>Our longer adventure — Ambala to Mumbai — was an epic, <span class="italic">paisa-vasool</span> production! Hills loomed, rivers slithered beneath wobbly bridges, and tunnels swallowed us and spat us out into fresh frames of India. Ratlam’s tangy <span class="italic">chaats</span>, Bhusaval’s bananas, and the divine <span class="italic">vada pavs</span> of Nashik zipped past. The red-turbaned porters strolled in stations, balancing luggage and dignity with equal flair.</p>.<p>Food was our universal language. I still remember a Gujarati couple generously offering us <span class="italic">theplas</span> in exchange for our spirited <span class="italic">puri-aloo</span>. Strangers transformed into snack-sharing soulmates, proving that train journeys were less about distance and more about delicious diplomacy.</p>.<p>The train was a place where bankers, barbers, and bored aunties shared the same <span class="italic">samosa</span> and scenery. It lived up to Agatha Christie’s words: “To travel by train is to see life.” Though she probably didn’t have to share her berth with a snoring uncle and a wayward tiffin.</p>.<p>Nightfall cast its own spell. The world outside flickered by like a dream: silent towns sending Morse code in fairy lights, the moon pacing our window loyally, and stars I knew by name from a library book — Cassiopeia, Orion, my celestial co-passengers. I’d wonder about the families in those distant homes, what stories brewed in their kitchens, and what lullabies rocked their babies to sleep.</p>.<p>Even now, the distant hoot of a train is enough to unlock the floodgates. One whistle, and I’m 12 again, clutching a foil-wrapped <span class="italic">paratha</span>, wide-eyed and slightly travel-sick but thrilled. Nostalgia arrives like an unreserved passenger — bringing with it the scent of steaming peanuts, the warmth of mom’s pickle-stuffed tiffin, and the rhythmic lullaby of steel on tracks.</p>.<p>Planes may be faster. You take off, you land, and boom, you’re done. No gurudwaras waving from the horizon, no uncles offering unsolicited political commentary, no toddlers playing peek-a-boo from upper berths. But trains take you back to who you were, where you laughed loudest, and how beautiful the journey really was.</p>