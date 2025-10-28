Menu
DGCA may impose restrictions on power bank use onboard flights

On October 19, a passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport, and the fire was extinguished by the cabin crew.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 17:00 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 17:00 IST
