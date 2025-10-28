<p>New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA may put in place certain restrictions on the use of power banks onboard flights after studying global practices, according to a senior official.</p>.<p>In the wake of the incident of a passenger's power bank catching fire onboard an IndiGo flight on October 19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been looking into the use of power banks onboard flights.</p>.<p>The official told <em>PTI</em> that some restrictions might be brought in but there are no plans to ban the use of power banks.</p>.<p>The global practices are being looked and after that, a decision will be taken, the official said.</p>.Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport; all passengers safe.<p>On October 19, a passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport, and the fire was extinguished by the cabin crew.</p>.<p>Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, on October 25, said the DGCA will review the incident.</p>.<p>There are strict norms in place for carrying electronic goods, especially those with lithium batteries, onboard an aircraft.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, there was an incident where a lithium battery kept in the overhead compartment of an Air China aircraft caught fire. The aircraft was operating from Hangzhou to Seoul, as per reports.</p>