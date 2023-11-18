DH Deciphers | The Delhi Police look-out circular against BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover

What are the fresh allegations EOW has made against Grover?

The Delhi Police EOW’s ongoing investigation into financial discrepancies at BharatPe has found that recruitment firms linked to him, his wife and family, used 86 backdated invoices to siphon off money from the company for work that had never been done. The fraudulent invoices mentioned bank account numbers that were created after the invoices were raised, indicating backdating, the investigation found.

“These firms were established and their bank accounts were opened only for the purpose of syphoning of funds and for causing wrongful gain to the alleged persons,” said the status report submitted to the Delhi High Court.

The investigation has named 8 HR firms where company money was routed, claiming that they were registered under addresses belonging to Grover’s wife and relatives. In all, Rs 7.6 crore was found credited to these firms, as per the police.