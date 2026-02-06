<h2>31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bomb blast at Shia mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad</h2>.<p>A suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital, killing at least 31 people and injuring nearly 170 others, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/31-killed-169-injured-in-suicide-bomb-blast-at-shia-mosque-in-pakistans-islamabad-3888934">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'He is our high command': D K Shivakumar responds to Yathindra's remark on Chief Minister's post</h2>.<p>Reacting to MLC Yathindra's statement in Mysuru that the Congress high command has given a green signal for his father, Siddaramaiah, to remain as Karnataka Chief Minister for five years, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said, “He (Yathindra) is our high command. Whatever he says, I accept it with respect. Let us accept him as high command when he issues statements like a high command."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/he-is-our-high-command-d-k-shivakumar-responds-to-yathindras-statement-on-karnataka-chief-ministers-post-3888921">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who hiked Namma Metro fare in Bengaluru? Congress says Centre did, BJP says Karnataka govt asked for it</h2>.<p>Commuters of the Bengaluru metro are set to face an increase in the travel fares from February 9 after a 5 per cent hike was rolled out by BMRCL.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/who-hiked-namma-metro-fare-in-bengaluru-congress-says-centre-did-bjp-says-karnataka-govt-asked-for-it-3889110">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi govt orders probe into motorcyclist's death after falling into Delhi Jal Board construction pit</h2>.<p>Delhi government has ordered a probe into the death of a motorcyclist after falling into a pit dug by the Jal Board, Urban Development minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-govt-orders-probe-into-motorcyclists-death-after-falling-into-delhi-jal-board-construction-pit-3888697">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RBI announces Rs 25,000 compensation to bank customers hit by digital fraud</h2>.<p>Amid growing digital fraud, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said that banking customers will receive compensation of up to Rs 25,000 for a fraudulent transaction.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbi-announces-rs-25000-compensation-to-bank-customers-hit-by-digital-fraud-3888995">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Ghee made of bathroom-cleaning chemicals used in Tirupati laddus': Andhra CM lashes out at YSRCP govt</h2>.<p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) were made using ghee which was adulterated with chemicals used to clean bathrooms during the previous YSRCP government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/ghee-made-of-bathroom-cleaning-chemicals-used-in-tirupati-laddus-andhra-cm-lashes-out-at-ysrcp-govt-3888833">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Paid promotion': Delhi police warn of strict action against those creating 'hype' over reports of missing girls</h2>.<p>The Delhi police on Friday warned of strict action against those using "paid promotion" to create "hype" over reports of missing girls, saying that attempts to create panic for monetary gains will not be tolerated.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/paid-promotion-delhipolicewarn-of-strict-action-against-those-creating-hype-over-reports-of-missing-girls-3888850">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC Under-19 World Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes second fastest hundred</h2>.<p>India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed away to the second fastest hundred in the history of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup, racing to the landmark in just 55 balls against England in the finals in Harare on Friday (February 6).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-under-19-world-cup-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-smashes-second-fastest-hundred-3888808">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shrouded in secrecy, conditions apply: All about Bangladesh-US trade deal</h2>.<p>Days after India and United States cemented a crucial trade deal and a few days before our eastern neighbour goes for its much anticipated polls, Bangladesh and United States are all set to sign their own trade agreement on February 9.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/shrouded-in-secrecy-conditions-apply-all-about-bangladesh-us-trade-deal-3888609">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttar Pradesh man marries thrice in 6 years, dumps all after harassing them over dowry</h2>.<p>A man married three women over the past six years and allegedly deserted them after harassing them for dowry, police said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-man-marries-thrice-in-6-years-dumps-all-after-harassing-them-over-dowry-3889034">Read more</a></p>