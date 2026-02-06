Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing in Pakistan's Islamabad; Shivakumar snaps back at Yathindra over remark on CM's post

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 13:44 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us