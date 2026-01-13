<h2>About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, officials say</h2>.<p>Around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming "terrorists" for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/about-2000-killed-in-iran-protests-3860799">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No more 10-minute delivery': Blinkit, Zepto and other quick commerce players asked to stop deadline</h2>.<p>Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute deadline.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/blinkit-drops-10-minute-delivery-claim-after-labour-ministry-intervention-over-gig-worker-safety-3860810">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stray dogs case | 'For every dog bite death, we will likely fix heavy compensation by state': Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will ask states to pay a "heavy compensation" for dog-bite incidents as it flagged its concern over the lack of implementation of norms on stray animals for the past five years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/stray-dogs-case-for-every-dog-bite-death-we-will-fix-heavy-compensation-by-state-supreme-court-3860469">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India plane crash | Airline faces UK lawsuit from kin, estates of some deceased</h2>.<p>Air India is facing a London lawsuit from the estates and relatives of some of the deceased over the June 2025 crash of a passenger jet which killed 260 people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-plane-crash-airline-faces-uk-lawsuit-from-kin-estates-of-some-deceased-3860724">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India falls to No. 3 in Russian fossil fuel imports in December as Reliance slashes crude buy</h2>.<p>India fell to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels in December 2025 after Reliance Industries and state-owned refiners sharply cut crude oil imports, a European think tank said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-falls-to-no-3-in-russian-fossil-fuel-imports-in-december-as-reliance-slashes-crude-buy-3860597">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: 66 PGs inspected; 10 sealed for poor hygiene</h2>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation officials on Monday sealed 10 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations for failing to maintain hygiene.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-66-pgs-inspected-10-sealed-for-poor-hygiene-3860190">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India was ready to launch ground offensive: Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi says Operation Sindoor remains ongoing</h2>.<p>Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, adding that any misadventure would be dealt with effectively.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-was-ready-to-launch-ground-offensive-army-chief-gen-upendra-dwivedi-says-operation-sindoor-remains-ongoing-3860499">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BCB admits ICC's reluctance to shift T20 WC out of India but refuses to budge</h2>.<p>The ICC on Tuesday "requested" the Bangladesh Cricket Board to reconsider its demand of shifting the country's T20 World Cup matches out of India but the BCB has refused to back down, reiterating its security concerns.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bcb-admits-iccs-reluctance-to-shift-games-out-of-india-but-refuses-to-budge-3860632">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump's Iran tariffs: List of countries that could be affected and how will India be impacted</h2>.<p>Amid escalating tensions, the United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff of 25 per cent on any trade with the US.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/donald-trumps-iran-tariffs-list-of-countries-that-could-be-affected-and-how-will-india-be-impacted-3860370">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Attack on Tamil culture': Rahul Gandhi supports Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', attacks PM Modi over film certification</h2>.<p>Hours before he is to land in Tamil Nadu for a school function, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of actor-politician Vijay by terming the attempt to block Jana Nayagan movie as an “attack on Tamil culture.”<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/attack-on-tamil-culture-rahul-gandhi-supports-vijays-jana-nayagan-attacks-pm-modi-over-film-certification-3860554">Read more</a></p>