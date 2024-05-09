DH Evening Brief | Adhir justifies Pitroda's 'racist' comments; New videos claim Sandeshkhali women deceived to lodge complaints of rape

Adhir justifies Pitroda's 'racist' comments, says not everyone looks alike in India
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday defended Sam Pitroda's "racist" comment by stating that "India too has dark-skinned people akin to the N****es".
New videos claim Sandeshkhali women deceived to lodge complaints of rape; TMC slams BJP
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading falsehood about the incidents of Sandeskhali, after purported videos claimed that a local saffron party leader made several women sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.
Political crisis grips Haryana; JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor, seeks 'immediate' floor test
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has written to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, saying the Nayab Singh Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test.
Hindu share in India's population fell by 7.8% between 1950 to 2015, report shows; BJP leaders blame Congress rule
The population share of Hindus (the majority religion in India) fell sharply by 7.81 per cent between 1950 and 2015, a study by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) revealed.
Molestation case: Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to 'common people'
In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan leveling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to around 100 'common people'.
'Remove police for 15 seconds': BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers in response to Akbaruddin's 2013 speech, AIMIM says not scared
In a scathing attack against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, BJP leader Navneet Rana has said if police were removed from duty for '15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went'.
Air India Express cancels 85 flights due to cabin crew shortage; to operate 283 flights
Fliers' troubles with Air India Express continued for another day with the airline on Thursday cancelling 85 flights or around one-fourth of its capacity even as it sacked at least half-a-dozen cabin crew who were among those reported sick in protest against alleged mismanagement.
Hassan sex abuse case: Four more detained in connection with kidnap of woman in Karnataka
The Special Investigation Team (SI) formed to probe the alleged sexual abuse cases against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has detained four more people in connection with kidnapping a woman, sources in the SIT said on Thursday.
US aims to destabilise India during Lok Sabha polls: Russia amid allegations New Delhi involved in Pannun killing plot
The US has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the murder plot of a Khalistani terrorist in that country, Russia has said, as it accused Washington of meddling in India's domestic affairs and the ongoing elections.
'Chhole-bhature', unconditional love, smiling faces: Brian Lara reveals what draws him to India
A smiling face at every corner, adulation that reminds him of family and to top it all off, a spicy, delectable plate of 'chhole bhature'.
