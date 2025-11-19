<h2>SIR 2.0 | Almost 61.55 lakh enumeration forms yet to be distributed</h2>.<p>Around 61.55 lakh of 50.97 crore enumeration forms are yet to be distributed in the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with Tamil Nadu accounting for half of it and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan having substantial numbers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-second-phase-almost-6155-lakh-enumeration-forms-yet-to-be-distributed-3803280">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I can’t be around permanently': D K Shivakumar hints at quitting Congress presidency; says he’ll be on the front line</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hinted on Wednesday that he would have to step down as the Karnataka Congress president, but assured his party colleagues that he will be “in leadership” and “on the front line”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-cant-be-around-permanently-d-k-shivakumar-hints-at-quitting-congress-presidency-says-hell-be-on-the-front-line-3803112">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi Red Fort blast: Congress' Salman Khurshid seeks PM Modi's answer in Parliament on 'lapse'</h2>.<p>In the wake of the Delhi blast, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said the incident has put a "very serious question mark" on the government's security policy and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer on the "lapse" in Parliament soon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-red-fort-blast-congress-salman-khurshid-seeks-pm-modis-answer-in-parliament-on-lapse-3803193">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar set to take oath as CM for the 10th time</h2>.<p>JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has been chosen as the leader of its legislature party during a meeting in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-nitish-kumar-set-to-take-oath-as-cm-for-the-10th-time-3803048">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ATM van heist in Bengaluru: Record Rs 7 crore stolen in broad daylight</h2>.<p>Unidentified men intercepted an ATM van and robbed an estimated Rs 7 crore in broad daylight in South Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/atm-van-heist-in-bengaluru-record-rs-7-crore-stolen-3803344">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NIA arrests gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique</h2>.<p>The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nia-arrests-gangster-anmol-bishnoi-key-accused-in-murder-of-ncp-leader-baba-siddique-3803102">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Modi afraid of correcting him?': Congress slams PM after Trump reiterates he stopped India-Pak conflict</h2>.<p>Congress on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over US President Donald Trump once again referring to his role in stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan, saying the "tally is now 60".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-afraid-of-correcting-him-congress-slams-pm-after-trump-reiterates-he-stopped-india-pak-conflict-3803215">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Things happened': Donald Trump defends Saudi Arabian Crown Prince over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/things-happened-donald-trump-defends-saudi-arabian-crown-prince-over-journalist-jamal-khashoggis-murder-3802815">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Curfew imposed in Nepal's Bara district after clash between Gen Z youths, CPN-UML cadres</strong></h2>.<p>A curfew was imposed in parts of Nepal's Bara district bordering India on Wednesday after Gen Z youths clashed with cadres of CPN-UML, the party of ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/curfew-imposed-in-nepals-bara-district-after-clash-between-gen-z-youths-cpn-uml-cadres-3803202">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I have never once faced disrespect...': Kevin Pietersen reveals why he is 'pro' India</h2>.<p>Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has revealed three simple reasons for those questioning why he is "pro" India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/i-have-never-once-faced-disrespect-kevin-pietersen-reveals-why-he-is-pro-india-3803138">Read more</a></p>