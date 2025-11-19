Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Pressure is not from EC but TMC's terror mafia: BJP on Mamata Banerjee's claim on BLO's death

The BJP leader alleged there have been "countless political murders and hundreds of teachers and government staff attacked for refusing to expand TMC’s fake voter work" since 2021.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 14:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 14:33 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us