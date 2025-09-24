Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Shock and awe: India has its H-1B reckoning

Shock and awe: India has its H-1B reckoning

An overreliance on the visa distracted us from innovation. What was pitched as opportunity is now a trap
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:31 IST
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
H-1B visaOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us