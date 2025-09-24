Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan fight past Sri Lanka by five wickets

At 80 for five, the match was wide open with Pakistan still needing 54 runs and a defeat would have knocked them out of the race of the tournament.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 19:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanSri LankaAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us