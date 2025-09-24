Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Bengaluru's KR Nishchit dreams big and 'skating' beyond the normal

What started off as a way to spend time during lockdown, has now taken more than half of Nishchit’s day.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 19:16 IST
Sports NewsBengaluru newsSkating

Follow us on :

Follow Us