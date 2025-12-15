Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rapid-response vehicles launched to tackle KSRTC bus breakdowns, accidents

Two vehicles will be stationed in Bengaluru and Mysuru to enable rapid response to accidents and breakdowns in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Mandya, and nearby areas.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 19:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 19:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruKSRTCRamalinga Reddyaccidents

Follow us on :

Follow Us