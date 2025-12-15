<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday flagged off Accident Emergency Response Vehicles to provide quick aid during bus accidents and breakdowns.</p>.<p>Each vehicle, costing Rs 7.22 lakh, will serve as a mobile workshop to repair KSRTC buses involved in accidents or breakdowns en route, he stated.</p>.Three killed as car jumps divider, collides with KSRTC bus on Bengaluru outskirts.<p>Two vehicles will be stationed in Bengaluru and Mysuru to enable rapid response to accidents and breakdowns in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Mandya, and nearby areas.</p>.<p>When buses break down or develop faults, these vehicles will help ease traffic congestion. Technical staff will be dispatched from the Kempegowda Bus Station and Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Stand to reach accident or breakdown sites quickly with spare parts and equipment.</p>.<p>These vehicles will also provide immediate aid to drivers and conductors and help shift the injured to hospital, KSRTC said.</p>.<p>By January, 10 more vehicles will be inducted and deployed across the remaining districts in phases, KSRTC said.</p>