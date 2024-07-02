DH Evening Brief | At least 90 killed in stampede at 'satsang' in UP's Hathras, Congress a 'parasite', Rahul Gandhi a 'balak buddhi', says Modi in reply to LoP

At least 90 people, including women and children, were killed and hundreds others injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, calling the grand old party a 'parasite.
In a significant judgement, the Allahabad high court said that the majority population will be minority one day if conversions are allowed to continue at religious congregations.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will not trust EVMs even if he wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
A Pune court on Tuesday has granted bail to the father, grandfather of the accused teenager in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of family driver.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a debate on the NEET issue in Parliament on Wednesday.
Describing India as a 'longtime friend of Russia,' Moscow's envoy said his country has relations of special privilege and strategic partnership with New Delhi.
Kotak Mahindra International Limited said on Tuesday that US short-seller Hindenburg Research has never been an investor in the K-India Opportunities Fund.
Argentina's Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week
