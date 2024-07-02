Home
DH Evening Brief | At least 90 killed in stampede at 'satsang' in UP's Hathras, Congress a 'parasite', Rahul Gandhi a 'balak buddhi', says Modi in reply to LoP

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 14:07 IST
At least 90 killed in stampede at 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

At least 90 people, including women and children, were killed and hundreds others injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

Congress a 'parasite', Rahul a 'balak buddhi': Modi's reply to LoP in LS

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, calling the grand old party a 'parasite.

Majority will become minority if religious conversions continue, observes Allahabad High Court

In a significant judgement, the Allahabad high court said that the majority population will be minority one day if conversions are allowed to continue at religious congregations.

I.N.D.I.A. will do away with EVMs when it comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will not trust EVMs even if he wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

CM's wife illegally allotted alternative land in Mysuru, alleges BJP; Siddaramaiah denies charge

The Karnataka CM refuted the allegations saying his wife was eligible for alternate land.

Pune car crash: Teen's father, grandfather granted bail in case of confinement of family driver

A Pune court on Tuesday has granted bail to the father, grandfather of the accused teenager in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of family driver.

LoP Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to facilitate and lead debate on NEET row in Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a debate on the NEET issue in Parliament on Wednesday.

Expect Russia-India ties to 'blossom better': Moscow's UN envoy on likely visit by PM Modi

Describing India as a 'longtime friend of Russia,' Moscow's envoy said his country has relations of special privilege and strategic partnership with New Delhi.

Kotak Mahindra says Hindenburg was not an investor in its fund

Kotak Mahindra International Limited said on Tuesday that US short-seller Hindenburg Research has never been an investor in the K-India Opportunities Fund.

Messi back at training ahead of Argentina's Copa America quarterfinal

Argentina's Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week

