Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rahul vows to fight for idea of India after SC relief; Top court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi

Here are the top stories from this evening.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 14:08 IST

Will protect the idea of India, says Rahul after SC relief

After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his "duty of protecting the idea of India remains the same and he would continue to do so."

Read more

SC allows scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque premises

The Supreme Court Friday allowed a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi to ascertain if it was constructed on a pre-existing Hindu temple.

Read more

Hindi is national language, says SC in MACT case

Although the DGFT notice did not specify a reason behind the change in policy, the move is largely being seen as a push for the Centre's 'Made in India' scheme and a bid to reduce dependencies on China.

Read more

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler gets anticipatory bail

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read more

Nitin Desai suicide case: FIR lodged against 5 persons

Raigad police in Maharashtra on Friday registered an offence against five persons including officials of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of art director Nitin Desai's suicide.

Read more

Lok Sabha passes IIM Bill increasing President's powers

TheLok Sabha on Friday passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which entrusts the management accountability of the institutes with the President of India.

Read more

Manipur: Search ops held, illegal bunkers destroyed

The Manipur Police on Friday said joint forces have conducted search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of the strife-torn state and destroyed seven illegal bunkers after fresh violence broke out across various districts.

Read more

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC on PIL over I.N.D.I.A bloc name

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties on a petition seeking to restrain opposition parties from using the acronym I.N.D.I.A for their alliance.

Read more

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik divorce subject of speculation again

The celebrity couple -- Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik -- has possibly separated if the recent activity on their social media accounts is any indication.

Read more

Russia doubles 2023 defence budget as Ukraine war rages

Russia has doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion - a third of all public expenditure - a government document reviewed by Reuters showed, as the costs of the war in Ukraine spiral and place growing strain on Moscow's finances.

Read more

(Published 04 August 2023, 13:07 IST)
