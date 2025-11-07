Menu
PM Modi meets senior party leaders in Varanasi, holds roadshow

The prime minister, who arrived in Varanasi on Friday evening, would also flag off four new Vande Bharat trains on Saturday morning.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 16:37 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 16:37 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra Modi

