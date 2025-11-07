<p>Lucknow: Prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday met senior BJP leaders in his Lok Sabha constituency of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varanasi">Varanasi</a> and also held a road show in the city.</p><p>The prime minister, who arrived in Varanasi on Friday evening, would also flag off four new Vande Bharat trains on Saturday morning before leaving for Darbhanga in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a> where he would address an election rally.</p><p>According to the BJP sources here, state BJP president Bhupendra Choudhary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and some other senior party leaders were in the meeting, which lasted for around one hour.</p>.PM Modi to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains including one on Ernakulam–Bengaluru route.<p>Sources said that the agenda of the meeting included discussion on the electorally important Poorvanchal (eastern UP) region.</p><p>The prime minister will also review the ongoing developmental projects in his Parliamentary constituency.</p><p>Modi will flag off four Vande Bharat trains, including Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat, Lucknow-Sharanpur Vande Bharat, Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat and Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat on Saturday.</p>.Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM Modi over land scam row involving Ajit Pawar's son.<p>Earlier the prime minister held a road show after arriving at the Babat Airport. BJP workers turned out in large numbers to welcome him along the 27 kilometre long route to the Banaras Rail Engine Factory Guest House.</p><p>People showered flower petals on his cavalcade amidst chanting of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The prime minister also greeted the people from his vehicle.</p>