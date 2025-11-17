<h2>'Committed crime against humanity': Bangladesh court sentences deposed PM Sheikh Hasina to death</h2>.<p>Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Monday sentenced to death by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) after being tried in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity committed during last year’s student-led agitation that led to the fall of her Awami League government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/committed-crime-against-humanity-bangladesh-court-sentences-deposed-pm-sheikh-hasina-to-death-3800477">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Saudi Arabia bus-tanker collision: 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad charred to death; Telangana government sets up control room</h2>.<p>At least 45 people, including 10 children from Telangana's capital city Hyderabad who were on an Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, were killed after the bus they were travelling collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah in the early hours of Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/saudi-arabia-bus-tanker-collision-many-hyderabad-residents-among-victims-telangana-government-sets-up-control-room-3800489">Read more</a><br></p>.<h2>Delhi blast | NIA arrests one more, 'active co-conspirator' held from Srinagar for providing technical support</h2>.<p>The NIA on Monday arrested 'active co-conspirator' Jasir Bilal Wani from Srinagar in connection with Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/delhi-blast-nia-arrests-one-more-active-co-conspirator-held-from-srinagar-for-providing-technical-support-3800960">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nitish recommends House dissolution, to take oath as CM for 10th time on November 20; Modi to attend</h2>.<p>Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting, the last of the outgoing government, and recommended dissolution of the 17th Vidhan Sabha with effect from November 19.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/nitish-recommends-house-dissolution-will-take-oath-as-cm-for-10th-time-on-november-20-3800558">Read more</a></p>.<h2>EC orders 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam</h2>.<p>Poll-bound Assam will have ‘Special Revision’ of electoral rolls instead of the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the Election Commission on Monday saying that the house-to-house verification of voters will start from Saturday and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10 next year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/ec-orders-special-revision-of-electoral-rolls-in-assam-3800806">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar woes echo in UP: Will Congress-SP alliance survive till 2027 assembly polls?</h2>.<p>Congress’ dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections may cast a shadow over its alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2027.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/bihar-woes-echo-in-up-will-congress-sp-alliance-survive-till-2027-assembly-polls-3800790">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Is it the right option?': Building metro from Bengaluru to Tumakuru is urban planning nightmare: Tejasvi Surya</h2>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. move to float tenders for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the 59.6-km metro corridor between Madavara in Bengaluru and Tumakuru has come in for criticism from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who has said the government should instead focus on developing the long-pending suburban rail project and improving connectivity to Tumakuru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/is-it-the-right-option-building-metro-from-bengaluru-to-tumakuru-is-urban-planning-nightmare-tejasvi-surya-3800648">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025| Newly elected RJD MLAs name Tejashwi Yadav as legislature party leader</h2>.<p>Newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday named Tejashwi Yadav as the legislature party leader.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-newly-elected-rjd-mlas-name-tejashwi-yadav-as-legislature-party-leader-3800796">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deconstructing Kolkata Test defeat: Introspection time for Team India</h2>.<p>There is more to it than what meets the eye as one deconstructs the reasons for India's defeat in the opening cricket Test against South Africa in Kolkata.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/deconstructing-kolkata-test-defeat-introspection-time-for-team-india-3800528">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Humans in the Loop' receives Film Independent’s Sloan distribution grant, enters Oscar race</h2>.<p>Writer-Director Aranya Sahay’s feature Humans in the Loop has been awarded the Film Independent Sloan Distribution Grant, as the film officially qualifies for Academy Awards consideration.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/humans-in-the-loop-receives-film-independents-sloan-distribution-grant-enters-oscar-race-3800788">Read more</a></p>