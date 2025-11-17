Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India must build strong design capabilities: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Emphasising that deep design capabilities are non-negotiable, the minister said that global market opportunities will not remain open to manufacturers who lack strong in-house design teams.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 15:24 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us