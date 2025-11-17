<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday expressed serious concern about the sale of liquor in tetra packs, while criticising State governments for prioritising revenue over public health. </p><p>"The sale of liquor in the tetra packs may provide easy access to school-going children and, its deceptive looks may go unnoticed by parents as well," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said.</p><p>The court made the observations upon being shown tetra packs containing whiskey for sale during the hearing of a trademark dispute case. </p>.'What is this, juice?': Advocate produces whiskey in tetra packs in front of Supreme Court as evidence.<p>The court was dealing with a plea by John Distilleries' Ltd against the Madras High Court's order which ruled in favour of Allied Blenders and Distillers, the maker of Officer's Choice whisky, and ordered the removal of John Distilleries' 'Original Choice' trademark from the register of trademarks. </p><p>Coming to the issue of widespread sale of liquor in tetra pack, the court pointed out, the packaging resembled fruit-juice boxes, carried no health warnings, and enabled children to discreetly carry alcohol to schools. </p><p>In the case, the bench referred the parties to retired judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao for time-bound mediation and possible settlement. It directed that preliminary discussions be held within a week and also sought a status update in two weeks. </p><p>The matter related to a long-standing trademark battle between two liquor giants M/s Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd, marketing its, whiskey under the name ‘Officer's Choice,' and the petitioner, M/s John Distillers Ltd, marketing its whiskey under the name ‘Original Choice.'</p><p>During the hearing before the apex court, the petitioner placed the original bottles of both products, followed by their tetra pack versions respectively. </p><p>Considering the nature of the contest and its background, the court felt that an amicable resolution through mediation may be a more effective route and requested Justice Rao to act as a mediator to resolve the dispute.</p>