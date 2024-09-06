DH Evening Brief | BJP dubs Vinesh 'Congress ki beti' as Olympian joins Cong; Shah sounds poll bugle in Kashmir

Senior Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij on Friday took a dig at wrestler Vinesh Phogat over joining the Congress, saying what objection could they have if she wanted to become "Congress ki beti" from "desh ki beti".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah released on Friday the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, and asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.
From wrestling mats, Olympian grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Friday entered a new territory -- politics -- by joining Congress as they ended speculation about their future course of action even as the party described them as leaders who evolved through protest movements.
A Meitei man, aged about 70 years, was killed in a bomb explosion at Moirang in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on Friday afternoon.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested a suspected Maoist on Thursday, officials said on Friday. Investigators identified the suspect as Anirudh, 35, from Chennai.
A Delhi court on Friday extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody in a money laundering case by three days.
BJP's 'Operation Kamala' appears to be in full swing in Odisha with a second BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigning from Rajya Sabha amid indications that he is headed to the saffron camp, and his party expelling him for "letting down the hopes and aspirations" of people.
Tokyo Games silver medallist Praveen Kumar of India smashed the Asian record to clinch the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.
India's forex reserves jumped by $2.299 billion to a new high of $683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday.
Just a month before the first anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel and the start of the war in Gaza, Israeli filmmakers have brought the horrors of the conflict to the Venice Film Festival.
