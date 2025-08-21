<h2>'Squandering of Kannadigas’ money': BJP slams Karnataka govt for spending Rs 10 crore on Wayanad landslide rehab</h2>.<p>The Congress government in Karnataka has spent Rs 10 crore towards rehabilitation of 100 families that were affected by landslides at Meppadi in Wayanad, which is represented by top party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/squandering-of-kannadigas-money-bjp-slams-karnataka-govt-for-spending-rs-10-crore-on-wayanad-landslide-rehab-3690851">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vijay's rally: People throng Madurai-Thoothukudi highway for 'Thalapathi's TVK conference</h2>.<p>Braving the scorching sun -- the temperature at 1 pm in Madurai was 41°C -- hundreds of thousands of Vijay’s fans and supporters walked kilometers on Thursday to reach the venue of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s (TVK) second state-level conference, as vehicles adorned with TVK flags crawled at a snail’s pace.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/vijays-madurai-rally-people-throng-madurai-thoothukudi-highway-for-thalapathis-rally-3690808">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban all forms of money games</h2>.<p>Parliament on Thursday passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-passes-online-gaming-bill-to-ban-all-forms-of-money-games-3690700">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi gets new police Commissioner day after attack on CM Rekha Gupta</h2>.<p>A day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Civil Lines Camp Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-gets-new-police-commissioner-day-after-attack-on-cm-rekha-gupta-3690987">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Six-lane bridge to trains: PM Modi set to dole out another ‘sop opera’ for poll-bound Bihar on August 22</h2>.<p>After doling out one sop after another in recent times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dish out yet another largesse for the poll-bound Bihar on Friday. This time he will launch projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in the field of health, power sector, urban development, infrastructure and road construction.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/six-lane-bridge-to-trains-pm-modi-set-to-dole-out-another-sop-opera-for-poll-bound-bihar-on-august-22-3690688">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka: 'Draconian' Crowd Control Bill goes to house committee</h2>.<p>The Congress government's crowd control Bill, in the wake of the June 4 Chinnaswamy stampede, was referred to a house committee Thursday after opposition lawmakers expressed worry that the proposed law might curtail protests and impact cultural events.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-draconian-crowd-control-bill-goes-to-house-committee-3690387">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bike taxis back on Bengaluru roads; minister says 'court didn't permit'</h2>.<p>Bike taxis made a return on the streets of Bengaluru on Thursday morning, after a two-month-long hiatus.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bike-taxis-back-on-bengaluru-roads-minister-says-court-didnt-permit-3690852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress chief after Malayalam actor's harassment allegation</h2>.<p>Congress MLA in Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil has quit the Youth Congress state president post following womaniser allegations against him. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/rahul-mamkootathil-resigns-as-kerala-youth-congress-chief-after-malayalam-actors-harassment-allegation-3690659">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India sees Asia's biggest earnings downgrades as US tariffs loom</h2>.<p>Indian companies have seen the steepest earnings downgrades in Asia, with analysts slashing forecasts as steep US tariffs heighten risks to growth even if proposed domestic tax cuts help cushion the impact.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-sees-asias-biggest-earnings-downgrades-as-us-tariffs-loom-3690473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, but cricket team for Asia Cup won't be stopped: Sports Ministry</h2>.<p>India and Pakistan won't engage in any bilateral sporting clash but the cricket team will not be stopped from playing the multi-lateral Asia Cup next month, the Sports Ministry said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/no-bilateral-sporting-ties-with-pakistan-but-cricket-team-for-asia-cup-wont-be-stopped-sports-ministry-3690812">Read more</a></p>