DH Evening Brief | Concerned at deteriorating situation along Blue Line: MEA on West Asia conflict; Noel Tata appointed as Tata Trusts chairman

Noel Tata was appointed on Friday as chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts, succeeding his half brother Ratan who died this week aged 86.
Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Read more
The IMA on Friday said the West Bengal government is duty-bound to de-escalate the situation arising out of an indefinite fast of junior doctors in Kolkata by accepting their "doable" demands, even as it appealed to the agitators to roll back their mode of protest.
Read more
Noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia.
Read more
The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15.
Read more
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state flag should be hoisted compulsorily at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including those operating in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1st, the state's formation day.
Read more
Junior doctors agitating over the rape and murder of their colleague at the R G Kar hospital continued their fast unto death for the sixth day on Friday, even as the condition of one of the medics on hunger strike, who was hospitalised, remained "critical", health officials said.
Read more
The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw a criminal case registered against a mob which had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi town.
Read more
In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court has said that a man demanding sexual favours from his wife does not fall under the offence of cruelty.
Read more
Noel Tata -- the half-brother of late Rata Tata -- who takes over as Chairman of Tata Trusts, has been with the Tata Group for over four decades, slowly rising through the ranks in the salt-to-software conglomerate.
Read more