DH Evening Brief | Concerned at deteriorating situation along Blue Line: MEA on West Asia conflict; Noel Tata appointed as Tata Trusts chairman

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:32 IST

Noel Tata appointed as Tata Trusts chairman: Report

Noel Tata was appointed on Friday as chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata group's philanthropic arm Tata Trusts, succeeding his half brother Ratan who died this week aged 86.

Japan's Nihon Hidankyo wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

'Medical fraternity of India is concerned': IMA writes to Mamata on fast unto death by junior doctors

The IMA on Friday said the West Bengal government is duty-bound to de-escalate the situation arising out of an indefinite fast of junior doctors in Kolkata by accepting their "doable" demands, even as it appealed to the agitators to roll back their mode of protest.

PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions to problems cannot come from battlefield

Noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Swearing-in ceremony of new BJP government to be held in Panchkula next week

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15.

Karnataka flag should be hoisted compulsorily on state formation day, government tells businesses

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state flag should be hoisted compulsorily at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including those operating in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1st, the state's formation day.

R G Kar horror: Junior doctors' fast unto death enters 6th day, one of them critical

Junior doctors agitating over the rape and murder of their colleague at the R G Kar hospital continued their fast unto death for the sixth day on Friday, even as the condition of one of the medics on hunger strike, who was hospitalised, remained "critical", health officials said.

demanding govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters who attacked police

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw a criminal case registered against a mob which had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi town.

Husband demanding sexual favours from wife not cruelty: Allahabad High Court

In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court has said that a man demanding sexual favours from his wife does not fall under the offence of cruelty.

Noel Tata steps in to fill huge shoes of late Ratan Tata

Noel Tata -- the half-brother of late Rata Tata -- who takes over as Chairman of Tata Trusts, has been with the Tata Group for over four decades, slowly rising through the ranks in the salt-to-software conglomerate.

