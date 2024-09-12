Home
DH Evening Brief | CPI(M) Gen Sec Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72; Agitating doctors reach state secretariat to meet Mamata

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 13:05 IST

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. He breathed his last at 3.03pm. The 72-year-old was on respiratory support, the party had said on Tuesday.

Kolkata rape-murder: Agitating doctors reach state secretariat to meet Mamata, stick to demand for live telecast

A group of agitating junior doctors reached the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna to hold talks in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Delhi Excise Policy case: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail and quashing CBI arrest on September 13

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on Friday on a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI and also seeking bail in the liquor policy 'scam' case.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress leaves Bhiwani seat for CPI(M); talks with CPI fail

With an hour left for filing nominations, Congress on Thursday left one seat for CPI(M) in Haryana Assembly elections after its negotiations for an alliance with AAP and CPI crashed. Congress will fight 89 out of 90 seats.

Woman's headless, naked body found on highway near UP's Kanpur

A woman's headless, naked body was found on a national highway near Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town triggering a massive hunt to trace the severed head for identification the deceased.

Bomb scare at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College amid anti-rape protests

An unattended bag at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here triggered panic on Thursday, following which a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into alleged British citizenship

A petition was moved before the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, asking the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under BNS provisions.

Typhoon Yagi floods Thailand, marooning thousands in northern province

Thailand deployed military special forces in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Thursday after flooding marooned thousands that authorities are trying to reach with boats and helicopters.

WhatsApp Business messaging: Meta announces availability of verified badge, showcases new AI tools

With more businesses embracing messaging to engage with their customers, Meta on Thursday announced a slew of new features and programmes including full availability of verified badge - a trust marker- for small businesses to establish credibility an...

India beat Korea 3-1 to continue unbeaten run in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Defending champions India defeated Korea 3-1 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

