DH Evening Brief | CPI(M) says rape-accused Mukesh need not quit as MLA; ECI revises schedule for Haryana, J&K polls

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said that actor-cum-MLA M Mukesh need not resign from his post as legislator merely because a rape case has been registered against him. The decision was announced by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at a presser.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5. The counting date for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana has been revised to October 8.
Sharing her personal experience in this regard, Radhika Sarathkumar said at the shooting set of a Malayalam film, she had seen men watching clips of actresses captured using hidden cameras in their caravans.
Indian authorities have been cautioning its nationals against fake job offers in Laos and urged them to conduct thorough due diligence to avoid being deceived. The Indian mission has so far rescued 635 Indians from the country and ensured their safe return to India.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday slammed senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule and advised him to practice before preaching.
It is learned that the filming is likely to start in September, around the second anniversary of Project Cheetah on September 17. According to the proposal, seen by PTI, the web series will be aired on Discovery Network in 170 countries in different languages.
Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday joined protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana and said the central government should pay heed to their demands and make it a priority to address their issues.
“I think she would’ve been better off if she just did interviews, even if they weren’t great it would have been better … because now everyone’s watching and now we see, she’s defective,” Trump said on Friday
Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country is expected to receive above normal rainfall in September, at 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.
Ayush Badoni (165) went on a carnage to smash a record breaking 19 sixes while Priyansh Arya (120) hit six maximums in an over, taking South Delhi Superstarz to the second-highest T20 total ever of 308/5 against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League on Saturday.