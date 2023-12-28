DH Evening Brief: Death sentence to eight ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar commuted; Cong sounds poll bugle for LS polls

Death sentence to eight ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar commuted
A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.
BJP-RSS taking us back to era of Rajas and Maharajas, says Rahul as Congress sounds poll bugle
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP-RSS of taking India back to the days of Rajas and Maharajas.
Bengaluru police arrest over 50 KRV members for vandalism over Kannada signboards
Bengaluru police late Wednesday night arrested more than 50 Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) members, including their state president, TA Narayana Gowda, over the vandalism reported on Wednesday in the city.
To attend Ram Temple inauguration or not? Congress faced with a dilemma
The Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya next month has triggered unease and confusion in the I.N.D.I.A bloc with the Congress treading a cautious path on its attendance, with some other parties warning against falling into the "BJP trap".
Probe under way in 2005-06 land deals of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED
Purchase of three plots of land in Haryana in 2005-06 by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra from a real estate agent is being probed along with a land deal made by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the ED claimed in a recently filed money laundering case charge-sheet.
Sanjay Singh to challenge WFI suspension in court
Newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the sports ministry did not follow "proper procedure" while suspending the national body and will challenge the government's decision in a court.
Right to life includes convict's right to procreate: Delhi High Court
The right to life includes a convict's right to procreate, the Delhi High Court has held while granting a four-week parole to a 41-year-old murder convict serving life term so that he could have a child with his wife, aged 38, with the help of certain medical procedures.
Russia-India ties making 'steady headway' despite 'current turbulences': Putin to Jaishankar
Russia's relations with India and its people are making 'steady headway' despite the 'current turbulences' in the world, President Vladimir Putin has said and expressed confidence that the two countries will maintain their traditionally friendly ties in 'any alignment of political forces' after elections in India.
Frozen India-China ties drift into fourth year with no end in sight
With Beijing remaining intransigent on the withdrawal of additional troops deployed by the PLA since the deadly border clash in 2020 in eastern Ladakh, India's bilateral ties with China remained frozen in 2023 with no forward movement on the horizon despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks.
IHC, Adani in alliance to tap India's Rs 14.55 lakh cr digital economy
Adani Group and a unit of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) have forged an alliance to seek deployment of artificial intelligence, internet of things and blockchain products to tap India's $175 billion (Rs 14.55 lakh cr) digital economy.