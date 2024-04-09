DH Evening Brief |Delhi excise policy case: Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi HC rejects plea challenging arrest by ED; Kejriwal to move SC against Delhi HC order

Delhi excise policy case: Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi HC rejects plea challenging arrest by ED
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: After setback in HC, AAP says it is hopeful of relief from SC
Failing to get any reprieve from the Delhi High Court, the Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, and maintained the excise police case was the 'biggest political conspiracy of the country' to finish the party.
'From Nirvachan Sadan to police station': TMC announces end of 24-hour dharna
Raising slogans against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders ended their 24-hour protest at the Mandir Marg police station here on Tuesday evening, a day after they were detained while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission's office.
Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Surinder Chawla quits
Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.
ECI issues notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his comments against BJP leader Hema Malini
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finalises seat-sharing, Sena (UBT) to lead charge
After months of discussions and heated exchanges, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finalised the seat-sharing formula with Shiv Sena (UBT) bagging the lion’s share of 21 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Modi invokes 'Rama, Shakti' to target Congress in Pilibhit; Varun Gandhi skips rally
On the first day of 'Navaratri', a nine-day annual Hindu festival to honor of Goddess Durga (a form of Shakti), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit town on Tuesday.
EC directs Central Board of Direct Taxes to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit details following Congress's complaint
The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sources said.
Champions League: France and Spain tighten security for matches citing Islamic State threats
France and Spain will step up security ahead of the Champions League quartefinals being held in Madrid and in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, top government officials said, citing threats from the Islamic State.
Ukraine struck Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, Ukrainian spy source says
Ukraine's military spy agency GUR struck a main production facility of a Russian aviation factory in Russia's Voronezh region, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.
