<h2>Delhi High Court sets aside CIC order to disclose information on PM Modi's degree</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing disclosure of information on the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-high-court-sets-aside-cic-order-to-disclose-information-on-pm-modis-degree-3695997">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India shares flood warning with Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds'</h2>.<p>India shared a warning on possible cross-border flooding with neighbour Pakistan on "humanitarian grounds" and not under the water-sharing Indus Waters Treaty between the two countries, an Indian government source said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-alerts-pakistan-about-potential-flood-in-tawi-river-report-3695701">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Should a minister resign for including criminals in party': Kejriwal attacks Shah over bills to remove PM, CMs</h2>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the bills to remove the prime minister and chief ministers, saying it is now clear that the BJP "conspired" to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi chief minister.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/should-a-minister-resign-for-including-criminals-in-party-kejriwal-attacks-shah-over-bills-to-remove-pm-cms-3696215">Read more</a></p>.<p>Mysuru shocker: Lover kills girlfriend by putting explosives in her mouth</p>.<p>A man brutally murdered a woman by taking her to a lodge at Bherya village, in Saligrama taluk, Mysuru district on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru-shocker-lover-kills-girlfriend-by-putting-explosives-in-her-mouth-3696360">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress MLC demands apology from D K Shivakumar for singing RSS Anthem in Assembly</h2>.<p>Congress MLC B K Hariprasad on Monday demanded an apology from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for singing the RSS anthem in the state Assembly and asked whom he was trying to please.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-mlc-demands-apology-from-d-k-shivakumar-for-singing-rss-anthem-in-assembly-3696137">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court pulls up Samay Raina, others for remarks against people from differently-abled community</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said influencers who indulged in "commercial speech cannot claim fundamental right" and they should bear in mind sensibilities of the community at large.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-pulls-up-samay-raina-others-for-remarks-against-differently-abled-3695768">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sexual misconduct' row: Congress suspends Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil</h2>.<p>The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPPC) suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party in the wake of the series of allegations of 'misconduct' towards women. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/misconduct-row-congress-suspends-kerala-mla-rahul-mamkootathil-3695722">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo flight with Assam CM Himanta diverted to Agartala due to bad weather in Guwahati</h2>.<p>A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on board was diverted to Tripura's Agartala airport due to inclement weather conditions in the neighbouring state, an official said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/indigo-flight-with-assam-cm-himanta-diverted-to-agartala-due-to-bad-weather-in-guwahati-3695651">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists</h2>.<p>Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday killed at least 15 people, including four journalists, one of whom worked for Reuters, Palestinian health officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-hits-gaza-hospital-killing-at-least-15-people-including-journalists-3695983">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Playing cricket with Pakistan contrary to national interest: Congress to BCCI on Asia Cup match</h2>.<p>Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi urged the BCCI to ensure that the Indian team does not participate in cricket matches against Pakistan in the wake of the current bilateral situation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/playing-cricket-with-pakistan-contrary-to-national-interest-congress-to-bcci-on-asia-cup-match-3695976">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Covid drugs case: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings against Gautam Gambhir</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the trial court proceedings against Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, his foundation and others accused of illegally stocking and distributing Covid-19 drugs.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/covid-drugs-case-delhi-hc-refuses-to-stay-trial-court-proceedings-against-gautam-gambhir-3696164">Read more</a></p>